VIDEO: Ministry at Soundwave 2015

While at Soundwave Sydney this past weekend we met with Minstry frontman and all-round heavy metal hero Al Jourgensen for a chat about the festival, his legacy and his future.

After spending a week in Australia, Al firmly believes he couldn’t live there as he can’t wrap his head around cars driving on the other side of the road – “I would be injured if I lived here trying to cross the street.” Similarly, after living in London for two years he was hit four times.

He also divulges information on his upcoming Surgical Meth Machine project, which will be “the fastest album in the history of humankind or computer-kind” with all songs between 220 and 240bpm. Oof!