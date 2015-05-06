Video: live at the Future Of The Blues Final

It all kicked off on April 22 when Glasgow-based band Charlotte Marshall And The 45s beat off competition from the other four finalists – Henry’s Funeral Shoe, Kaz Hawkins, Matthew Douglas and The Black Circles – to win a recording contract with the Mascot Label Group, home to Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robert Cray, Warren Haynes and many more.

Winner Charlotte Marshall said of the experience: “Charlotte Marshall and The 45’s never felt so at home as in The Big Easy, Chelsea, all the way from Glasgow to London witnessing an inspiring collection of blues of all kinds from across the UK. It is an honour to be amongst that calibre of artist, what a fabulous night had by all.”