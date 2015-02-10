VIDEO: 70,000 Tons Of Metal

We recently took to the high seas for a voyage to Jamaica with thousands of metalheads and killer bands aboard the 70,000 Tons Of Metal. This is what happened…

From Behemoth’s Nergal jamming to Ace Of Spades and Max Cavalera belting out Pantera’s _Walk _– anything is possible on board the Liberty Of The Seas. In this exclusive Metal Hammer video we talk to Anvil, Arch Enemy, Venom, Alestorm, Soulfly and (more importantly) LOADS OF HEAVY METAL FANS to find out what they think of perhaps the most ludicrous idea for a music festival.

Check out all our 70,000 Tons Of Metal coverage here:

Day One: Alestorm, Arch Enemy, Therion and more Day Two: Cannibal Corpse, Soulfly, Venom and more Day Three: Trollfest, Corrosion Of Conformity, Wintersun and more Day Four: Anvil, Korpiklaani, Jamming With Waters and more Gallery: The Faces Of 70,000 Tons Of Metal