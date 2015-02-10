Trending

GALLERY: The Faces Of 70,000 Tons Of Metal

Who goes to a festival like this?

There’s more to 70,000 Tons Of Metal than 60+ bands, a bloody great big ship and miles of ocean – there’s over 3000 metalheads too! And this is a handful of the people who made this year’s cruise kick maximum backside.

From gothic weddings to bellyflop contests, this year’s 70,000 Tons Of Metal had it all! Including a giant sand penis when we got to the beach in Jamaica…

You can read our day-by-day reviews of each day below with full galleries:

Day One: Alestorm, Arch Enemy, Therion and more Day Two: Cannibal Corpse, Soulfly, Venom and more Day Three: Trollfest, Corrosion Of Conformity, Wintersun and more Day Four: Anvil, Korpiklaani, Jamming With Waters and more

And if you were actually onboard the Liberty Of The Seas (or just curious about which nutters do go out on such a metal voyage) check out our gallery below!

