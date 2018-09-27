Victorian black metallers A Forest Of Stars stream their new album in full

A band whose albums have always felt like stepping across a threshold into a new world where familiar co-ordinates warp to take on vividly terrifying dimensions, Leeds sextet A Forest Of Stars are proving no exception with the release of their fifth opus, Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes.

Due to be released on September 28 via Prophecy Productions imprint Lupus Lounge, Grave Mounds… is their most intense creation yet. Once more shoving black metal into to a parallel Victorian universe where spiritualism, psychosis and spittle-flecked intimations of Armageddon run riot, their latest is a straining against the gurney straps as it’s consumed by opium nightmares awash with visions of loss, death, decay and inevitability.

In HG Wells style, we’re about to shunt you forward in time as we offer an exclusive preview of Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes in all its heart-rending wonder and take you on a synapse-saturating journey to the most incendiary of destinies.

Put the cat out, take one last draw from your pipe, enter the dire and delirium-inducing straits of Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes below and then scroll down further for details on their painstakingly created special edition!

Special attention should also be payed to the artwork of Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes: all visuals are not digital/virtual creations or photographs of existing scenery. A Forest Of Stars have been crafting the artwork physically, composed of miniature models commissioned, built and photographed over a period of two years. The models and structures are cut from card and each detail is hand-made. This approach finds its climax in the collector's edition box set, which was not only designed but also handcrafted by the Club, limited to 500 copies. This dedication to the visual and haptic presentation of music is without equal.

