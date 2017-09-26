Unboxing the Black Sabbath Ten Year War box set – Golden Gods edition

On September 29, Black Sabbath will release a massive vinyl box set, which has been dubbed the Ten Year War. Inside it contains special splatter vinyls of the first eight albums, rare 7-inch singles, reprints of tour programmes and much much more. If you love Sabbath, then you need this.

But there’s also a very rare version of the box set. So rare in fact that it has sold out already, but we managed to get our grubby little mitts on the limited edition Gold box set, released in partnership with the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

To see what’s inside the mega box set, Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade and Online Editor Luke Morton had a big ol’ rummage through in the first of soon-to-be-many unboxing videos coming to Metal Hammer.

Pre-order your copy of Black Sabbath: The Ten Year War box set now.

The Ten Year War box set contents

Black Sabbath

Paranoid

Master Of Reality (including original fold-out colour poster)

Vol.4

Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Sabotage

Technical Ecstacy

Never Say Die

Japanese version of Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me)/Black Sabbath

Chilean version of Paranoid/The Wizard (only 100 copies of the original radio promo were pressed)

Crucifix shaped Black Sabbath USB stick, exclusive to this box set, which can be worn round the neck and contains MQA high definition audio of the first eight Black Sabbath albums

The extremely rare The Ten Year War brochure, reproduced from the original publication

Hardback book, featuring accolades from the cream of rock royalty, coupled with official and candid iconic photography of the band during their 1970s tours, recording sessions and photo-shoots

Tenth Anniversary World Tour 1978 Official Programme, impeccably reproduced

Reprinted tour poster from the 1972 Seattle Centre Arena show.

