UK black metallers Tableau Mort put the 'Roman' into 'Necromancy'

British black metal crew Tableau Mort are proud to unveil their brand-new video, Malice: The Creation Of Tragedy, exclusively via Metal Hammer. The third in a series of brand-new singles, recorded and released during this year’s pandemic-related chaos, the new song is a typically blistering and dynamic slice of epic black metal fury, and the video has plenty of drama (and excellent beards) to back it up.

“This song is about vengeance and not allowing institutions to step on you without accepting the consequences,” explains guitarist Marek Batista. “We open the song with, ‘You shall burn in your own fire’, and that sets the tone for the main character in the video, seeking revenge for all the wrongdoings they have been subjected to – in this storyline, by religious authority.”

Tableau Mort released their debut album, Veil Of Stigma – Book I: Mark Of Delusion, in 2019. A blistering barrage of old-school aggression and refined but dark melodies, it’s one of the most distinctive records to emerge from the UK scene in recent memory. But the band are clearly not willing to sit around waiting for the live circuit to reignite; instead, they intend to follow this year’s flurry of activity with as much creativity as possible. And, Satan willing, some festivals next year.

“After a year of stagnation due to the pandemic, we would love to go out there and play as many gigs as possible to promote our debut album. We’ve had to cancel all of our gigs this year, but we’ve already been confirmed to play at Hammerfest, Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Legions Ov Darkness Fest and Eradication Fest in 2021. We also plan to write a new album and release it by the end of 2021, and maybe release a couple of EPs before that!”

Visit the Tableau Mort homepage

Order Veil Of Stigma – Book I: Mark Of Delusion from the Tableau Mort bandcamp page