Tracks Of The Week

Here are six songs to drown out the sound of you bingeing on chocolate eggs this weekend. Turn it up. You deserve it.

Listen, enjoy and comment below…

ANDY BLACK – We Don’t Have To Dance

Andy Black is the alter-ego of Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack. Light years away from his day job, We Don’t Have To Dance is a dark but upbeat, tub-thumping club anthem. Despite its title, will probably make you want cut some rug, depending on whether you’ve had a drink or not.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA – The Black

The Black is the fourth album by Asking Alexandria, but their first without frontman Danny Worsnop, who left the band at the tail end of 2015. Many wondered if the band would – or indeed could – continue after the vocalist left, but his replacement Denis Stoff more than fills his pointy cowboy boots, as this anthemic title track demonstrates.

METAL CHURCH – Reset

36 years young this year (excluding hiatuses), San Francisco veterans Metal Church have posted this lyric video for Reset. Taken from XI, it’s a gritty, dark blast of thrash that’s brimming with crunching riffs.

DEVILDRIVER – Daybreak

From the very first note, Daybreak takes no prisoners. It’s an intense, furious and typically brutal track from the Santa Barbara metallers’ seventh full-length album. Nihilistic and nasty in equal measure, it’s dominated by Dez Fafara’s evil growl, which’ll rumble in your head long after your Easter eggs become a mere chocolate-smeared memory.

BABYMETAL – Karate

There’s no denying that Babymetal are a phenomenon, but there’s also no doubt that this video for Karate – taken from their forthcoming second album, Metal Resistance – is incredibly striking. And once you get into it, the oddness of it all really does become quite captivating…

DANZIG – N.I.B.

Taken from his Skeletons covers album, here’s Danzig’s take on this Sabbath classic. While the album may have gone down like a fart in car, this song is worth checking out – especially if you want to know what it would sound like if Elvis fronted the Birmingham quartet. But be warned – the video is very NSFW.