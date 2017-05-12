TR+ Singles Club: Low Cut Connie

This week’s track comes from Philadelphia’s Low Cut Connie. About to release their fourth album, LCC claim to be bringing the boogie back to rock’n’roll, with frontman Adam Weiner’s riotous piano playing winning over crowds, celebrity fans and even Barack Obama, who included their song Boozophilia on an official Presidential Spotify playlist back in 2015.

Hang on, Obama likes them? So they’re dad-rock?

If you mean ‘do they have a keen sense of rock’n’roll history?‘, then yes – LCC have a wide-eyed love of rock’n’roll to match the E Street Band or the Faces, mixed with the streetwise suss of the Replacements or Marah. But if you mean, ‘are they safe and boring whitebread family entertainment?’ then fuck, no. The video for stunning new single Revolution Rock’N’Roll is a riot of drunken debauchery and bisexual shagging (and comes in censored and uncensored varieties), while album track Montreal opens with the line, ‘All my friends got herpes in Montreal’. It’s not exactly Wonderful Tonight.

OK. The singer plays piano though. I’m not sure about this.

Ah, get over it. This isn’t Billy Joel or Elton – think Jerry Lee Lewis or Little Richard: all pumping legs and slamming keys. Just maybe the piano is what puts the roll into rock’n’roll.

And this song is a Prince cover?

Yeah. The band say:

“One year ago, we lost our Prince. He freed our minds and bodies during his time on Earth and made us all feel sexy.

“Hot on the heels of our current top 100 AAA single Revolution Rock’n’Roll, we honor the man with our cover of his brilliant Controversy.

“The song is included on our upcoming LP Dirty Pictures (part 1), which drops worldwide May 19.

“We love you, Prince Rogers Nelson.”

OK, I’m in – how do I start?

TeamRock+ members can click the link below to download a MP3 or WAV of Controversy. If you can’t see the link you’re either not signed in or not a member. Take a free trial to get access to all of the latest issues of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog, plus thousands of archive stories from the world of rock and metal.

(Image: © Mara Robinson)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

For more info on Low Cut Connie, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

The TeamRock+ Single Club continues every Friday with a new track to download every week, handpicked by the TeamRock team. Come back next week for more free music. To see the ones you’ve missed, click below.

The TeamRock+ Singles Club