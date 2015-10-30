Low Cut Connie: Hi Honey

In the past couple of years, Philly retro-soul pushers Low Cut Connie have ballooned from a sweat-soaked duo to an equally soggy full band, and as they’ve grown in number, they’ve developed a thoroughly rockier sound.

Produced by vintage-vibes specialist Thomas Brenneck (Alabama Shakes, Sharon Jones And The Dap Kings), Hi Honey is full of big, boisterous testimonials about righteous weirdos and star-spangled cross-dressers.

It’s bashed out in an exuberant blast of piano-stonkin’ late-60s rock’n’soul that occasionally wanders into poppy, kitschy Elton John territory, but owes most of its groove to the lean, mean, stray-cat blues of Beggars Banquet.

Realistically, we’ve had many, many years of Stones revivalism to contend with already, from the Black Crowes to Natural Child to Pussy Galore, so do we really need more? Yeah, sure. It’s not like Keef’s gonna write anything as thoroughly party-rocking as opener Shake It Little Tina any time soon, you know?