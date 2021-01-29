This violinist’s stunning version of Eddie Van Halen’s Eruption is a worthy tribute to his genius

The music world is still processing the loss of Eddie Van Halen, the hugely influential guitar god who passed away on October 6, 2000 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

This week the Dutch-born, California-raised guitarist’s life and legacy was celebrated with the unveiling of a huge mural on the wall of the Guitar Center on LA’s Sunset Boulevard, while Van Halen’s long-time guitar tech Rudy Leiren has been newly appointed to oversee the installation of a memorial to his former boss in his adopted hometown of Pasadena.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the six-piece metal act Unlucky Morpheus, have paid their own unique tribute to the maestro with the release of a cover of the guitarist’s signature solo showcase Eruption, as originally heard on Van Halen’s groundbreaking self-titled debut album in 1978. Released on the band’s new album, Loud Playing Workshop, the track sees violinist Jill cut loose on a thrilling interpretation of Van Halen’s revolutionary instrumental. We can’t help think that the legendary guitarist would approve.

Loud Playing Workshop also features covers of classic instrumental tracks by Michael Schenker, Steve Vai, Yngwie J. Malmsteen and more.

And if that’s made you curious as to how Unlucky Morpheus’ own material might sound, here’s the video for pwerful single Top Of The M from 2020’s Unfinished album.