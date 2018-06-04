This is Guns N' Roses' setlist from the first night of their 2018 tour

Not content with breaking all sorts of records and sending millions of fans around the world into spasms of joy, Guns N' Roses have brought their Not In This Lifetime tour back for another year.
With upcoming headline slots at Download festival UK, Graspop, and Download festival Spain – scattered amongst some of the biggest arenas mainland Europe has to offer – Guns N' Roses are bring out the big, er, guns.
Last night they headlined the Olympiastadion in Berlin with a whopping 24-song set, with possibly the greatest four-song intro of any band ever. Not only that, but they played seven covers – including Slither by Velvet Revolver and Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd.
We don't know if this is the same set GnR will be blasting out across Europe this summer – it's probably safe to assume some of the covers will change – but what a display of dominance and balls-out rock 'n' roll. They've got three hours to fill at Download festival this weekend, could we see something even more extravagant?
1. It's So Easy
2. Mr. Brownstone
3. Chinese Democracy
4. Welcome ToThe Jungle
5. Double Talkin' Jive
6. Better
7. Estranged
8. Live And Let Die (Wings cover)
9. Rocket Queen
10. Attitude (Misfits cover)
11. This I Love
12. Civil War
13. Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
14. Slash Guitar Solo
15. Speak Softly Love (Nino Rota cover)
16. Sweet Child O' Mine
17. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
18. Used To Love Her
19. Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)
20. November Rain
21. Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)
22. Nightrain
Encore:
23. Patience
24. Paradise City
Guns N' Roses 2018 European tour
Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark
Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany
Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany
Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France
Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands
Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany
Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland
Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia
Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway
Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden