This is Guns N' Roses' setlist from the first night of their 2018 tour

Not content with breaking all sorts of records and sending millions of fans around the world into spasms of joy, Guns N' Roses have brought their Not In This Lifetime tour back for another year.

With upcoming headline slots at Download festival UK, Graspop, and Download festival Spain – scattered amongst some of the biggest arenas mainland Europe has to offer – Guns N' Roses are bring out the big, er, guns.

Last night they headlined the Olympiastadion in Berlin with a whopping 24-song set, with possibly the greatest four-song intro of any band ever. Not only that, but they played seven covers – including Slither by Velvet Revolver and Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd.

We don't know if this is the same set GnR will be blasting out across Europe this summer – it's probably safe to assume some of the covers will change – but what a display of dominance and balls-out rock 'n' roll. They've got three hours to fill at Download festival this weekend, could we see something even more extravagant?

1. It's So Easy

2. Mr. Brownstone

3. Chinese Democracy

4. Welcome ToThe Jungle

5. Double Talkin' Jive

6. Better

7. Estranged

8. Live And Let Die (Wings cover)

9. Rocket Queen

10. Attitude (Misfits cover)

11. This I Love

12. Civil War

13. Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

14. Slash Guitar Solo

15. Speak Softly Love (Nino Rota cover)

16. Sweet Child O' Mine

17. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

18. Used To Love Her

19. Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover)

20. November Rain

21. Knockin' On Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

22. Nightrain

Encore:

23. Patience

24. Paradise City

Guns N' Roses 2018 European tour

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden