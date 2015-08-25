The Von Hertzen Brothers Live and In Conversation on The Prog Show

After an exclusive live session at the Finnish Embassy for Team Rock, Mikko Von Hertzen joined Philip Wilding in The Prog Magazine Show studios to explain why the band’s sixth album had to break new ground for him and his band.

Reflecting on the album, he admits that the latest Von Hertzen Brothers record is more cynical, more honest, and more about dealing with the day to day, it is, in his own words, the crystallised version of the Von Hertzen Brothers.

“We knew we didn’t want to spend another eight months in our rehearsal and recording space”, Mikko told Philip Wilding, “Like we did on the Nine Lives album, which almost killed us. I don’t regret that, it was a good experience in a way, but that’s not how you make a great record like a band like Alice In Chains, or the Foos, or the Biffy Clyros of this world”

