The top 10 best Paul Weller songs, as chosen by Stone Foundation's Neil Jones

It’s the stuff dreams are made of. Early last year, as he began work on Stone Foundation’s fourth album, frontman Neil Jones received a phone call. On the other end of the line was bona fide legend and British rock stalwart Paul Weller, asking Neil if he fancied collaborating. A lifelong Weller fan, Jones naturally jumped at the opportunity.

The rest, as they say, is history. Weller joined the Midlands group as they set to work crafting new album Street Rituals, taking on production duties as well as landing a couple of co-write credits.

To celebrate their creative collaboration, we caught up with Neil Jones to hear his definitive Paul Weller tracks.

Going Underground (single, 1980)

Shadow Of The Sun (from Wild Wood, 1993)

Frightened (from Heliocentric, 2000)

Down In The Seine (From The Style Council’s Our Favourite Shop, 1985)

That’s Entertainment (single by The Jam, 1980)

Push It Along (from 22 Dreams, 2008)

Pink On White Walls (from Stanley Road, 1995)

Walls Come Tumbling Down (From The Style Council’s Our Favourite Shop, 1985)

From The Floorboards Up (from As Is Now, 2005)

Bull-Rush (from Paul Weller, 1992)

Street Rituals is released on March 31st. You can catch Stone Foundation on tour at the following dates:

31 Mar: London, Royal Albert Hall, UK (supporting Paul Weller)

27 Apr: Bristol, The Fleece, UK

28 Apr: Manchester, The Ruby Lounge, UK

29 Apr: Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre, UK

05 May: Coventry, The Empire, UK (with special guests Street Rituals Orchestra)

06 May: Brighton, Concorde 2, UK

12 May: Leeds, The Wardrobe, UK

13 May: London, Islington Assembly Hall, UK (with special guests Street Rituals Orchestra)

18 May: Newcastle, The Cluny Tickets, UK

19 May: Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms, UK

Stone Foundation tackle uncertainty and division with new album Street Rituals

Buyer's Guide: Paul Weller