The Top 10 Albums Of 1999

The Dillinger Escape Plan - Calculating Infinity

Mathcore was the sound of metal being twisted into startling new shapes, and few did it better than DEP on their debut album.

Emperor - IX Equilibrium

A transitional album, IX’s stormfronts of prog and death never stopped it being a work of imperious grandeur in its own right Extreme was evolving.

Limp Bizkit - Significant Other

Fred Durst was the brat-prince of nu metal, and this was his crowning glory. Metal, hip hop and Scott Weiland – this was the late 90s in 15 songs.

Metallica - S&M

Metallica went where no metal band had gone before and teamed up with a symphony orchestra. Last Night Of The Proms with anger issues.

Nine Inch Nails - The Fragile

A sprawling double album that owed as much to Pink Floyd’s oblique sound- scapes as techno-metal pummelling. Trent: miles ahead of the pack… again.

Korn - Issues

With Korn and nu metal firmly in the mainstream, JD and co proved they could still bring the downtuned, tormented, black-hearted hits.

Opeth - Still Life

Mikael Åkerfeldt busted Opeth’s dark, insular sound wide-open. Suddenly, a prog-metal future opened up in front of them.

Rage Against The Machine - The Battle Of Los Angeles

The agit-metallers’ third album and confrontational peak. Nearly 20 years on, we need them back more than ever.

Slipknot - Slipknot

Nine men from Iowa gatecrashed the nu metal party with their ferocious, self-titled album. Everyone else seemed a bit silly by comparison.

Testament - The Gathering

Testament’s eighth album forced those who wrote them off as a thrash metal relic to eat their words. Dave Lombardo added percussive dynamite.

