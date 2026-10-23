Rock icons Deep Purple have released a video for the irresistibly groovy title track of this year's Splat! album, which was released in July.

Earlier this year, Purple frontman Ian Gillan told Classic Rock that 'Splat!' was a word he'd scribbled in a notebook years ago as a potential album title after thinking about the old joke in which a bug flies into a car’s windscreen and the last thing that goes through its mind is its arse.

“I thought of me hitting the car's windscreen, and through my skull flew King Arthur and the Roman Empire, and every other aspect of humanity that had existed," Gillan told us, in typically fanciful fashion. "All in the form of chess pieces. And then they pixelated, gravitated towards each other, and faffed off towards the next form of human energy, but without arms and legs and bodies.

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“The whole point of it is we'd become disembodied and part of a collective. All of the experience of a quarter of a million years of humanity lumped together as a smouldering energy force. My vivid imagination, basically. I've no idea what the hell's going to happen."

Splat! (the song) is the fourth single to be released from Splat! (the album), following Guilt Trippin', Arrogant Boy and Diablo. Deep Purple are currently on tour in Europe and will arrive in the UK for a run of shows in November. The band will also play several South American and Mexican shows in the run-up to Christmas. Full dates below.

DEEP PURPLE - SPLAT! (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway

Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Dec 05: Sao Paulo Suhai Hall, Brazil﻿

Dec 08: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile﻿

Dec 10: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina﻿

Dec 13: Monterrey Arena, Mexico﻿

Dec 16: Guadalajara Arena, Mexico﻿

Dec 19: Mexico City Estadio Fray Nano, Mexico

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