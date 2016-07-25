The King Is Blind release video for Fragility Becomes Wrath

The self-proclaimed ‘monolithic metallers’ from East Anglia are premiering their new video for Fragility Becomes Wrath exclusively with Metal Hammer. Filmed at the Colchester Arts Centre, a converted church that might be one of the most metal small venues in the UK.

Taken from the band’s debut album Our Father, frontman Steve Tovey describes the track as “a song that encapsulates a lot of who we are – aggressive, hard and all action, all backed up with pounding grooves and a strong heavy metal backbone.

“It’s a song about finding the strength within to rise up and attempt something powerful; how within us all is the spark to launch a raging inferno, but with a touch of the cautionary tale about misusing that fire.”

Our Father is out now via Cacophonous Records.

The King Is Blind play the Saturday of Bloodstock festival on the Sophie Lancaster Stage.