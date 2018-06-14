The Heavy Metal World Cup starts today!

The 2018 Heavy Metal World Cup is go! 16 bands from 16 different countries are battling it out to find the greatest heavy metal band on the planet.

And that's where you come in!

Each 'match' will be a public vote, open for 24 hours, and it's an instant knockout. None of this runner's up malarkey or faffing around with goal difference, you're either a winner or a loser in this game.

But which bands have been chosen to represent their home countries? Here is the initial bracket for the first round of the Heavy Metal World Cup...

So, the first round is as follows:

Alestorm vs Babymetal

Within Temptation vs Avenged Sevenfold

Myrkur vs Bullet For My Valentine

Gojira vs Immortal

Burgerkill vs Sepultura

Wrust vs Underside

Ghost vs Parkway Drive

Iron Maiden vs Rammstein

In 2014, Babymetal won the Heavy Metal World cup. But that could all change this year!

The first match will take place on the afternoon of Thursday 14 June. Make sure you're checking Metal Hammer over the coming days and weeks to vote for your country or favourite band!