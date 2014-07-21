The Best Of The New Blood Stage At Bloodstock 2014

The UK metal scene is in a very healthy state at the moment. As always, the New Blood stage at Bloodstock 2014 will provide a deafening and invigorating showcase for some of the most vicious and thrilling new bands to emerge from these shores in recent times. If you’re heading to Bloodstock this year, make sure you take the time to check out home-grown heavy music’s new breed. Here are our top New Blood tips for this year. You can thank us later.

REPRISAL

Their debut EP Ichneumanity was produced by the mighty Russ Russell, which rather confirms that Reprisal are a bit special. Their vicious blend of turbocharged thrash and tech-tinged deathly grit is as fresh and distinctive as it gets in the UK scene. Ones to watch, both at Bloodstock and in the future.

BRUTAI

There’s a strong buzz building around Brutai and it’s not hard to see why. Pointedly diverse and adventurous, their sound veers from lurching tech-metal and eerie atmospherics to pounding post-Pantera grooves with terrifying confidence and ease. 100% killer and not to be missed.

TODAY THE SUN DIES

Purveyors of a particularly gruesome and warped strain of death metal that should go down a storm at Bloodstock when everyone is sunburnt and drunk, Today The Sun Dies are an uncompromising bunch. Check out their 2013 EP Torment for some truly brutal and belligerent extremity that oozes filth and foul intent.

NO SIN EVADES HIS GAZE

One of the most exciting new metal bands in the UK right now, NSEHG combine the best of forward-thinking post-djent trickery with huge, slamming grooves worthy of Pantera and Machine Head. Forthcoming debut album Age Of Sedation is a belter. Don’t miss them at Bloodstock, for Satan’s sake.

ABHORRENT DECIMATION

With a name like that, you know instinctively that this lot will be a brutal death metal band. Fortunately, Abhorrent Decimation are a particularly fucking good death metal band with a knack for pulverising grooves and scabrous hooks that should make them prime neck-wrecking fodder at Bloodstock.

HOGSLAYER

Visceral, morbid sludge from the mean streets of South Wales, Hogslayer’s slow-motion grind is as hostile and unrelenting as any nihilistic beard-wearer could hope for. With their debut album imminent, you’d think these sick bastards would cheer up a bit. But no. This is oppressive, ugly noise pollution at its finest.

SCORDATURA

Another top-class UK death metal band, Scordatura have build a formidable reputation as a killer live act and lived up to that promise with their debut album Torment Of The Weak (released earlier this year). Oozing old school vibes but ultra-modern in execution, they’re a sure-fire Bloodstock smash.

PSYKOSIS

The spirit of thrash is alive and well in County Dublin, and Psykosis will be bringing it to Bloodstock at full pelt. Masters of heads-down, no-nonsense thrash with plenty of black humour and pitch-perfect old school vibes, this lot will reduce Catton Hall to rubble.

JONESTOWN

If you think Brighton is some kind of laidback, hippie haven… well, Jonestown have other ideas. Skull-shattering grooves, churning dissonance and a dash of bellicose hardcore intensity ensure that these burly brutes have the perfect vehicle for vocalist Harley Anderson’s incensed delivery. Gnarly as fuck.

ALL CONSUMED

Yet more exhilarating death metal filth from the UK, Preston-based miscreants All Consumed’s pummelling racket recalls the likes of Asphyx and Autopsy, but with the thunderous, spiteful momentum of The Rotted thrown in. Abandon all hope and head straight for the pit, you sickos.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 7-10th August. Get your tickets here.