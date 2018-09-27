The best noise cancelling headphones you can buy right now

The world can be a noisy place. Even if there are no car alarms going off nearby, or babies crying next door, if you stop and listen you’ll probably notice some sort of background noise. Fortunately, technology can help you get rid of it.

Lots of headphones these days comes with active noise cancelling, sometimes referred to as ANC. This uses microphones to listen to the sounds coming from the world around you, and plays an inverse frequency to cancel it out.

But how do you pick a good pair? And is it worth spending hundreds on some when there are others available for half that? We’ve tapped into the huge reserves of reviews on What Hi-Fi and TechRadar to put together a list of 10 of the best.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Probably the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are a jack of all trades and, well, a master of every single one. Recently upgraded with analogue amplification, they sound more open and spacious than their predecessors, with greater detail and deep, balanced bass. The noise cancelling tech is more effective too, meaning you can hear all of that stuff better. Throw in some impressively high-tech features such as quick charging and the gesture-activated Quick Attention mode, which temporarily turns your music down to let the outside world in, and you’ve got a formidable package that’s reflected in the hefty price tag.

B&W PX

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 may be the new kings of noise cancelling, but some might say they’re a bit boring to look at. That might not be top of your wanted list for something you can’t see when you’re wearing them, but B&W’s PX definitely have a bit more design flair about them. There’s brains behind the beauty as well, though, with nifty motion sensors that pause your tunes when you take them off (and start playing again when you put them back on), plus three different noise cancelling settings depending on where you’re wearing them. They’re impressive sonic performers as well, with excellent dynamics, nicely textured bass tones and an ability to dig out detail you didn’t know was there.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bose used to be the undisputed king of noise cancelling headphones but Sony and B&W have come along recently and knocked them off their perch. That’s not to say the QuietComfort 35 II are suddenly a bad pair of headphones. They’re super comfortable, their noise cancelling skills are still up there with the best and they offer loads of detail, weighty bass and impressive dynamism. The problem is, their main rivals sound even better and come with niftier tricks that the QC 35 II just can’t compete with, although they do work with Google Assistant if you’ve got it on your phone.

AKG N60NC

Most noise cancelling headphones completely cover your ears because it means they physically block out sound as well as doing so with electronic trickery. That might lead you to believe that AKG’s on-ear N60NC do a substandard job when it comes to filtering out any environmental jibber jabber but they’re surprisingly effective, plus their folding mechanism makes them much more practical for everyday use. So where’s the catch? Apart from being wired, there isn’t one. They sound great, with solid bass, clear mid-range and good balance, plus they’ll set you back significantly less than the very newest pairs from Sony, B&W, Bose et al. Bargain.

Bose QuietControl 30

If you’ve been paying attention you’ve probably noticed that Bose’s QuietControl 30 are different to every other pair of headphones on this list so far. These are an example of the lesser-spotted noise cancelling in-ears, which you don’t find too often because their slimline design makes it harder to include the necessary microphones and electronics. If you don’t mind the neckband, which is pretty bulky, these offer a solid, punchy sound with a good helping of bass, plus the noise cancelling is almost as effective as on a larger over-ear pair. There’s even a slide control to adjust how aggressive it is.

JBL Tune 600 BT NC

Does a pair of headphones that cost about a third of the price of the most expensive ones on this list offer a performance that’s only a third as good? In the case of JBL’s Tune 600 BT NC, not at all. As you might expect, the build quality here is far lower, and the plastic ear cups get scuffed up quite easily, but they’re pretty comfortable and a 12-hour battery life isn’t to be sniffed at. Noise cancelling is noticeable rather than award-winning but they offer hefty bass, impressive dynamism and a nice sharp top-end. If you’re buying on a budget, you can’t go far wrong with a pair of these.

Sony WF-1000X

If the neckband on Bose’s QuietControl 30 in-ears is just too chunky and you think wireless headphones should do what they say on the tin, Sony’s WF-1000X don’t have a single cable in sight – they even recharge inside a special battery powered case. Despite being tiny – at least in comparison to all the others on this list – Sony has managed to cram surprisingly effective noise-cancelling tech into the WF-1000X. If you can get onboard with looking a bit like a minicab driver from the future, they’re dynamic, dig up plenty of detail in your tunes and offer weightier bass than you’d think something so small could manage.

Lindy BNX-60

As you’ve probably noticed, noise cancelling tends to increase the asking price of a pair of headphones. If you can’t stretch to a pair of the best, though, you don’t have to continue putting up with all that racket. Lindy’s BNX-60 offer a solid performance with a surprising amount of detail. Unsurprisingly, they’re not as effective as more expensive pairs when it comes to keeping the outside world where it belongs, but they recharge via USB, so you won’t spend all the money you saved on batteries. They’re far from being the nicest-looking headphones out there, but you’re not the one who has to look at them, are you?

Sony MDR-ZX770BN

The good thing about noise cancelling headphones is that you can save yourself a bit of cash just by buying a pair that have been around for a few years and all you really miss out on is a few of the more modern bells and whistles. These affordable noise cancellers from Sony were first available back in 2015, but the only thing they’ve lost since then is some pounds off the price tag. Built for the long haul, with soft, head-hugging ear cups, the MDR-ZX770BN aren’t the last word in sound quality but noise-cancelling is effective without introducing its own hiss, which some cheaper pairs can do.

Bose QuietComfort 25

If your phone is yet to fall victim to the great headphone port cull of 2018, Bose’s QuietComfort 25 are essentially the predecessor to the QC 35 II further up the list. You have to plug them in rather than use Bluetooth but that means the signal isn’t susceptible to dropouts, while the noise-cancelling itself is still incredibly effective, although you will have to stock up on AAA batteries. At least they’re not being used to power the Bluetooth, though, so you’ll get a pretty impressive 35 hours out of them, and even when they’re dead you can still listen with the ANC turned off.