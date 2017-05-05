The best new metal albums you can buy this week

At The Drive In - in•ter a•li•a

“Recorded at Hollywood’s Sound Factory, this album champions an old-school At The Drive In sound but with added confidence and clarity. Frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s voice is still on point, and the first two singles teased, Governed By Contagions and Hostage Stamps, are fair portrayals of the styles showcased across the rest of the album.”

Ho99o9 - United States Of Horror

“Wearing a wedding dress and throwing cornflakes on people forces them to pay attention. That’s what Ho99o9 did on their tour with The Dillinger Escape Plan earlier this year and it worked – their debut LP lands before an eager audience. This New Jersey freakshow, comprising vocalists theOGM and Eaddy, establishes itself as a primal, pissed-off snapshot of modern life. It’s dirty, discombobulating, spitting fluid rap and screams through the speakers.”

Andy James - Exodus

“Although devoid of vocals, James’s songs offer discernible melodies that, thankfully, refrain from forcing their musical proficiency down your throat. Made Of Stone and Hurricane are chunky, forceful lumps of hard rock, while Days Gone By navigates the Joe Satriani route: light, wistful and ethereal.”

Motionless In White - Graveyard Shift

“David Lynch-iansynth stabs kick off the fourth effort from the Pennsylvanian goth rockers, and opening track Rats is a straightup homage to Marilyn Manson with its driving beat, thick walls of sonic fuzz and profanity-laced lyrics. ‘Shut your mouth before I fuck it’, hisses Chris Motionless, in one of many moments of overblown nastiness.”

The Voynich Code - Aqua Vitae

“Intricate in every sense, Aqua Vitae is an impactful, unbridled first step by these tech-death shredders. Opening with a dulcet piano riff before exploding into a polyrhythmic anarchy that refuses to stop, the album makes no bones about showing off the Lisbon quartet’s technical prowess.”

Oxbow - Thin Black Duke

“Even by their own eccentric standards, Thin Black Duke is extraordinary; by far the most accessible album of the band’s career, it’s also their most tricky to pin down and one of the most wilfully unsettling records in recent memory… Casual listeners should think twice before total immersion, but the potential rewards for letting these bastards into your head are immense.”

