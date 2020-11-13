The best AC/DC merch 2020: Power up your love of all things AC/DC

It’s been turbulent time in the AC/DC universe since they released their last studio album Rock Or Bust in 2014, but the Aussie giants are back to reclaim their throne with the launch of their highly anticipated new record Power Up.

Classic Rock’s review compared the album with Flick Of The Switch and For Those About To Rock, saying it contains “dirty rhythms and a cutthroat mean streak,” which shows the band on top of their game.

So while you immerse yourself in the riffs and rock-shaped magnificence of Power Up, why not peruse the best AC/DC merch on the planet right now.

From vinyl, board games and Funko! Pop Rock figures to t-shirts and more besides, we’re sure you’ll find something here to treat yourself to – or even find a gift for that AC/DC loving friend of yours.

Turn up the volume and prepare to have your foundations shaken!

Also, don't forget, AC/DC are the cover stars of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now. In issue 282, we speak to Brian Johnson and Angus Young about their return, how Malcolm Young influenced the new record, AXL/DC and much more.

AC/DC Power Up bundles and formats

(Image credit: AC/DC)

It’s fair to say that a few of us wondered if AC/DC would ever release another studio album after the trials and tribulations of the last six years – but they have and we’re loving Power Up. As you’d expect, it’s available in a variety of formats, including a high voltage deluxe box set which features an illuminated cover that also plays lead single Shot In The Dark through an in-built speaker. There's also a neat blood red vinyl pressing along with the standard releases on CD, vinyl and digital platforms.

AC/DC Shot In The Dark t-shirt

(Image credit: AC/DC)

After years of speculation, AC/DC announced their return by releasing Shot In The Dark – the first single from Power Up. Full of typical AC/DC swagger with a rock-solid groove, it’s trademark AC/DC through and through. There are loads of cracking t-shirts out there, but we particularly like this Shot In The Dark shirt, complete with Angus doing his thing.

AC/DC Monopoly

(Image credit: AC/DC)

Let’s face it, traditional Monopoly can be a bit of a drag - landing on and buying faceless properties from around London gets old fast. Well there’s none of that here, with AC/DC's own unique take on the classic board game. Roll the dice and snap up the albums that helped define one of the greatest rock bands on the planet, buy tickets for their legendary shows, visit the AC/DC tour bus and ride in a limo. The old Monopoly player markers have also been chucked in the bin and replaced by Angus’ cap, a package of TNT, the For Those About To Rock cannon, a Hells Bell and more!

Angus Young Pop! Vinyl: Rocks figure

(Image credit: Funko)

Funko are always adding to their massive range of Pop! Rocks collectable figures and have immortalised artists including Ozzy, Lemmy, Axl Rose and Kiss in the past. However, we particularly like their version of axe-wielding Angus Young. Here he is in his famous schoolboy uniform while riffing on his flame red Gibson SG.

AC/DC jigsaws

(Image credit: AC/DC)

Out in the wilds of the internet, you'll find a whole host of jigsaws dedicated to AC/DC's album covers down through the years. We think that every one of their covers have been chopped up and turned into a wood-shaped conundrum – although a Back In Black puzzle might be a bit tricky to complete. However, we have a particular fondness for the Highway To Hell cover. This 500-piece jigsaw will take you plenty of time to piece together while listening to the record.

AC/DC Thunderstruck Reposado Tequila

(Image credit: AC/DC)

Not content with putting out their own wine, AC/DC also have a tasty tequila to tempt your tastebuds. The Aussie rock legends teamed up with Fabrica de Tequilas Finos for this golden drop which is made from 100% Blue Weber agave. It was then aged in American oak for a couple of months to round out the flavour profile. A perfect sipper for a cold night.

AC/DC Hip Flask gift set

(Image credit: AC/DC)

Looking to take some of that Thunderstruck tequila out with you? Rather than lugging the bottle around, you can pour some into this official AC/DC hip flask set. It also comes with two 1oz metal cups so you can share your liquid of choice. Alternatively, leave those at home and keep the hip flask all to yourself!

AC/DC branded beanies

(Image credit: AC/DC)

There are several AC/DC beanies out there, but we reckon you should Power Up your winter game with this warm and toasty flame-licked AC/DC-branded beanie. It’s just the ticket for keeping your head and lugs warm and – as an added bonus – you won't get lost in a crowd thanks to its bold and bright colour pattern.

AC/DC horned slippers and bathrobe

(Image credit: AC/DC)

Kick back in the warm embrace of AC/DC with this splendid comfortable slipper and bathrobe combo. Both are resplendent with the AC/DC logo and, more importantly, both have Angus horns. A full set of PJs would finish this look off perfectly!

AC/DC Badge Set

(Image credit: AC/DC)

Proudly display your love for AC/DC with this awesome wee set of pin badges. The famous AC/DC logo features on all of them, while the designs cover Highway To Hell, Back In Black, For Those About To Rock and High Voltage.