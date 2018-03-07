The 21 essential metal purchases for Record Store Day 2018

Record Store Day 2018 is taking place on April 21 and there are some great releases for those who like it heavy.
There are 500 new releases hitting stores this year, including the previously announced Led Zeppelin 7” single and Pink Floyd – Piper At The Gates Of Dawn vinyl reissue.
But for those of us who like our music with a more metallic edge, here’s a rundown of the 21 releases you’re going to want to get your grubby little hands on.
- AC/DC – Back In Black cassette
- Blanck Mass – Odd Scene b/w Shit Luck 12” vinyl
- Celtic Frost – Tragic Serenades 12” picture disc
- Cypress Hill – Black Sunday Remixes LP vinyl
- Def Leppard – Live From Abbey Road 12” single
- Disturbed – The Lost Children 12” 2LP vinyl
- Electric Wizard – Wizard Bloody Wizard red/white splatter vinyl
- Jungle Rot – What Horrors Await coloured LP
- Killing Joke – Absolute Decent transparent yellow vinyl
- Kreator – Behind The Mirror 12” picture disc
- Linkin Park – One More Light Live gold/black vinyl
- Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand 12” picture disc
- Morbid Angel – Kingdoms Disdained 12” picture disc
- Motorhead – Death Or Glory silver vinyl
- Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons – Silver Machine 7” single
- Quicksand – Triptych Continuum LP vinyl
- Rage Against The Machine – Democratic National Convention 2000 LP vinyl
- Saxon – Thunderbolt 12” picture disc
- Saxon – Princess Of The Night 7” coloured vinyl
- Saxon – Metalhead 12” picture disc
- Soundgarden – A-Sides 2LP
Over 240 stores across the UK will take part in this year’s Record Store Day, you can find your nearest one here.