The 21 essential metal purchases for Record Store Day 2018

Record Store Day 2018 is taking place on April 21 and there are some great releases for those who like it heavy.

There are 500 new releases hitting stores this year, including the previously announced Led Zeppelin 7” single and Pink Floyd – Piper At The Gates Of Dawn vinyl reissue.

But for those of us who like our music with a more metallic edge, here’s a rundown of the 21 releases you’re going to want to get your grubby little hands on.

AC/DC – Back In Black cassette

Blanck Mass – Odd Scene b/w Shit Luck 12” vinyl

Celtic Frost – Tragic Serenades 12” picture disc

Cypress Hill – Black Sunday Remixes LP vinyl

Def Leppard – Live From Abbey Road 12” single

Disturbed – The Lost Children 12” 2LP vinyl

Electric Wizard – Wizard Bloody Wizard red/white splatter vinyl

Jungle Rot – What Horrors Await coloured LP

Killing Joke – Absolute Decent transparent yellow vinyl

Kreator – Behind The Mirror 12” picture disc

Linkin Park – One More Light Live gold/black vinyl

Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand 12” picture disc

Morbid Angel – Kingdoms Disdained 12” picture disc

Motorhead – Death Or Glory silver vinyl

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons – Silver Machine 7” single

Quicksand – Triptych Continuum LP vinyl

Rage Against The Machine – Democratic National Convention 2000 LP vinyl

Saxon – Thunderbolt 12” picture disc

Saxon – Princess Of The Night 7” coloured vinyl

Saxon – Metalhead 12” picture disc

Soundgarden – A-Sides 2LP

Over 240 stores across the UK will take part in this year’s Record Store Day, you can find your nearest one here.

