The 12 greatest TeamRock Radio sessions of 2015

Over the past 12 months, we’ve had so many fantastic bands and artists record exclusive sessions for TeamRock Radio. Here then, are the best 12…

In January, we broadcast a session from Mariachi El Bronx – the mariachi alter-ego of LA punks The Bronx. So to kick things off, here’s Wildfires, a track taken from their 2009 self-titled debut album.

The following month, Florida’s Set It Off paid a visit to TeamRock Radio’s headquarters to record an exclusive session. Why Worry? is taken from the band’s 2014 album Duality. You can also check out our video of the band performing a cover of Ariana Grande’s Problem here.

London-based blues rock quartet Josh Flowers & The Wild – whose song Kings & Queens was awarded Breaking Bands’ Record Of The Week by Sophie K last December – recorded an exclusive session which was broadcast the same month. Here’s Whispered Prayers.

We Are Harlot vocalist Danny Worsnop and guitarist Jeff George stopped by the studio in March. Here’s a stripped-back version of Denial, the original of which can be found on their self-titled debut.

London-based duo The Graveltones didn’t bother bringing an acoustic guitar or one of those boxes drummers tap during unplugged sessions. They came to the bunker, set up like they were about to play a sweaty gig and knocked the wax clean out of our ears. This Love’s Gonna Break is taken from their 2015 album Love Lies Dying.

In April, Beth Hart recorded a sublime version of Tell Her You Belong To Me. The original can be found on her 2015 album Better Than Home.

Finnish siblings The Von Hertzen Brothers arrived at TRHQ in May. Here’s the raucous title track from their 2015 album, New Day Rising.

Here’s British-based blues rock trio Wille & The Bandits – frontman Wille Edwards, bassist Matthew Brooks and drummer Andrew Naumann – with Trouble Down The Line, which was broadcast in July. An alternative version can be found on their 2014 release Live In Gouvy.

In May, we broadcast a session by My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero’s new band frnkiero andthe cellabration. Here’s a stripped-down version of She’s The Prettiest Girl At The Party And She Can Prove It With A Solid Right Hook, taken from their 2014 debut album Stomaches. Fun fact: the song does not mention the type of violence referred to in the title.

When Masters Of Reality played a one-off show in London in May, we just had to get them in the bunker to record an exclusive session for TeamRock. Deep In The Hole is the title track from the band’s fourth album, which was released in 2001. Treat your ears.

From opening for AC/DC across Europe to releasing their critically-acclaimed album 1 Hopeful Road, Los Angeles-based rock’n’soul quartet Vintage Trouble have had quite the year. Check out this version of Run Like The River to see what the fuss is about.

Blues magazine cover star Gary Clark Jr rounds off our pick of the best TeamRock radio sessions. Check out this masterful re-recording of The Healing, taken from his new album The Story of Sonny Boy Slim.

