The 10 Most Popular Stories On Hammer Last Week

We’ve been looking back in time this week at Hammer with the history of Slipknot masks and Monsters Of Rock. But we’ve also been educating ourselves in the way of the Viking and the hurdy gurdy! Don’t say we’re not eclectic…
The Definitive History Of Every Slipknot Mask
Why Metallica haven't made a new album
The day METALLICA trolled the world
Anselmo loves Superjoint's drug-free approach
Bees, biting and pig's heads – the history of Monsters Of Rock
Slipknot announce 4 UK arena shows for February 2016
Lamb Of God's Grace gets hurdy gurdy treatment
Kerry King: No regrets over Hanneman tribute