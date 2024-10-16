The 10 bands that defined Aftershock festival 2024

Aftershock 2024 was a swirling, ear-splitting vortex of chaos - four days of thunder, sweat and high-octane fury that tore through the California heat like a runaway freight train. But amid the madness, there were a handful of sets that didn’t just rattle the earth beneath our feet - they blasted through the noise and carved their names into the history of heavy metal with glorious abandon. These ten performances weren’t just shows, they were the savage heart of the festival itself, solidifying Aftershock’s place as one of metal’s holiest pilgrimages.

Shadows Fall

Shadows Fall’s inclusion was a conspicuous nod to both the resurgence of early 2000s metalcore and the Boston band’s role as pioneers in the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal. Their ferocious sound, honed over decades, ignited one of the weekend’s biggest pits, with tracks like King of Nothing hitting with lethal precision. Brian Fair’s dreads were a blur of motion as he crowd-surfed with abandon, and their razor-sharp musicianship underscored that Shadows Fall remain a dominant force in metal.

Insane Clown Posse

Insane Clown Posse’s highly-anticipated set was a glorious exercise in genre-defying bedlam, proving yet again that these psychotic clowns thrive on chaos. Throughout a sea of thousands, there was not a hater to be seen. As Faygo flew through the air and Fuck the World blasted, juggalos and metalheads united in a furious carnival of anarchy. ICP’s riotous theatrics and snotty defiance injected the festival with a wild energy, reminding everyone that swagger and rage can be just as potent as any riff.

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden’s Aftershock set was pure heavy metal theatre, with Bruce Dickinson’s boundless energy and operatic wails leading the charge. Before nearly 40,000 rabid fans, the band thundered through both timeless bangers and newer epics like The Death Of The Celts, conjuring a scale of grandeur few bands could even attempt. Harris’ galloping bass lines locked the crowd into euphoric singalongs, reaffirming that Maiden aren’t just legends — they’re an untouchable, living force in metal’s highest echelon.

Poppy

Poppy’s Aftershock set was a jaw-dropping display of genre-melting audacity, seamlessly blending sugary pop hooks with skull-rattling metalcore riffs and pounding industrial beats. From the infectious bounce of V.A.N to her feral growls and thunderous breakdowns, she proved impossible to pigeonhole. More than just a performance, it was a fearless statement of intent - Poppy isn’t just part of metal’s future, she’s rewriting its very boundaries with unapologetic flair.

Evanescence

Evanescence brought sweeping gothic elegance to Aftershock, with Amy Lee’s ethereal presence dominating the stage. Her vocals on Going Under and Bring Me to Life were spellbinding, and the band's lush, dark soundscapes captivated the audience. This performance was less about aggression and more about emotional resonance, offering fans a chance to lose themselves in Lee’s haunting melodies and powerful lyrics. Evanescence's performance was a powerful reminder that their music still resonates deeply, standing tall as a timeless force in a constantly evolving scene.

Judas Priest

Judas Priest’s set was a masterclass in metal supremacy, a flawless parade of hits that catered to both diehard fans and newcomers alike. Rob Halford, still the Metal God in every sense, delivered his age-defying vocals with effortless power, while Richie Faulkner’s blazing guitar work kept the intensity red-hot. From Breaking the Law to Painkiller, Priest reminded everyone why they remain the gold standard of heavy metal’s enduring legacy.

Lorna Shore

Lorna Shore unleashed an eviscerating showcase of blackened deathcore’s raw emotional power, elevating them from underground favourites to festival kings. Will Ramos’ vocal showcase, particularly during Pain Remains I and II, mesmerised even casual fans. This was a set that pushed the genre’s boundaries, mixing brutality with cinematic grandeur. Their performance was a pivotal moment for the festival, solidifying Lorna Shore as torchbearers of a new wave of emotionally charged extreme metal.

Slipknot

Slayer’s second performance since reuniting after a five-year hiatus was a vital, earth-shattering event at Aftershock. Opening with South of Heaven, they unleashed a siege of tracks so blistering and precise that it felt like the festival itself was built for this moment. With every bone-crushing riff and Tom Araya’s primal roar, Slayer reminded the world why their return wasn’t just highly anticipated—it was a critical, defining moment for the entire metal genre.

Body Count

Body Count's day three set was an absolute showstopper, and one that left the entire festival buzzing. In a weekend stacked to the rafters with metal icons, Ice-T and crew pulled one of the biggest crowds of the event, unleashing a ferocious, no-nonsense barrage of uncut rap-metal fury. Tracks like There Goes The Neighborhood and their cover of Raining Blood had the pit in overdrive, and by the end, it was clear that Body Count’s turbocharged performance was the one everyone would be talking about.

Slayer

