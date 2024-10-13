"Fifty years in, they still set the bar." Judas Priest bring heavy metal heaven to Aftershock with a set that's all killer, no filler

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Under cover of the cool night air, the mighty Judas Priest hit the Shockwave stage on Day three of Aftershock with unmistakable swagger and fire in their bellies. Kicking off with Invincible Shield’s Panic Attack, the British metal icons remind us that their fifty-year reign has been built on more than just nostalgia - it’s been forged in the fires of riffs, attitude and an endless supply of stadium-shaking anthems.

Rob Halford, the Metal God himself, stands front and center, looking every bit the part in his studded black leathers and gleaming nose ring. He strides across the stage, eyes blazing as he screams, “The Priest is back! Are you ready? Are you ready? Let’s go!!” And with that, they launch into You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’.

Right from the start, it’s obvious that Priest are firing on all cylinders - a feat that’s far from guaranteed after fifty years in the trenches and with two guitarists who don’t predate 2010. But Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap absolutely crush it from the word go, nailing everything from the lightning-fast solos to the locked-in, twin-fretted assault on tracks like Turbo Lover and Electric Eye. By the time they hit the tail end of Sinner, they’ve morphed into a two-headed beast, feeding off each other’s energy and syncing perfectly on both the blistering leads and bone-crushing riffs.

Halford doesn’t waste much time on pleasantries. With Iron Maiden looming just minutes away on a neighbouring stage, this set is all killer, no filler. Breaking the Law sends the crowd into full riot mode, and by the time Scott Travis uncorks the iconic opening to Painkiller, the thousands of fans waiting in front of the Maiden stage watching Priest on the monitors are craning their necks to catch a glimpse of the band’s unstoppable energy.

Checking all of the boxes, Halford mounts his Harley for Hell Bent for Leather - a beloved spectacle of pure heavy metal theater. They close with Living After Midnight and as Halford and the lads give their final waves to the crowd, it’s clear that Iron Maiden have their work cut out for them. But it’s also a reminder: Judas Priest are the godfathers of this entire scene. Their DNA runs through every band that’s taken the stage this weekend. Fifty years in, they still set the bar, still break the rules and still know how to deliver the goods.

Judas Priest Aftershock 2024 setlist