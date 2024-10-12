"What lingers long after the final note is the enduring emotional connection that Evanescence have with their fans." Amy Lee's crew give Aftershock one of the most powerful sets of the weekend

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

As the sun sinks behind the Sacramento skyline, the Aftershock vibes ebb into something more intimate, almost reverential. The Jack Daniels stage shimmers in hues of orange and red, casting an ethereal glow over the sprawling throng gathered before it. The anticipation is palpable, and when Evanescence take the stage, the response is seismic.

Opening with Broken Pieces Shine, Amy Lee’s a cappella vocals pierce the darkness with raw power and emotion. It’s instantly clear: Evanescence are not here to just perform - they’re here to connect. Lee commands the stage, striding purposefully from side to side while clutching the mic as if it’s anchoring her to the earth. The band kicks into the track’s midtempo surge, the audience transfixed by the haunting interplay of her vocals and the driving riffs.

Honed by relentless touring in support of 2021’s The Bitter Truth, the band are in top form tonight, effortlessly tapping into that mystical space where they are both tight and loose in all the right ways. “You guys are good tonight, I assume?” she asks. “I know you are, I can feel it. I’m not asking! This is a song about cutting out toxic people,” she continues before launching into Take Cover. The crowd roars in recognition, but it’s her delivery that grips them. Every lyric, every note, feels intensely personal. Evanescence has always thrived on this emotional depth, and tonight they lean into it hard.

End of the Dream and Imaginary showcase Amy’s dynamic range, her voice soaring to notes few dare attempt, blending its potency seamlessly into the band’s chugging might. The set builds with each song, layering in lush harmonies and driving rhythms, but it’s Amy’s vocal prowess that steals the show. “This song is about taking the good with the bad, because you can’t have light without darkness,” she says, sitting behind a black piano before delivering a stirring rendition of Lithium. The crowd is entranced, as if Amy is speaking directly to them, baring her soul with each keystroke.

The set closes with a barrage of hits including Call Me When You’re Sober, Blind Belief and, of course, Bring Me to Life. The energy swells, but what lingers long after the final note fades isn’t just the sound of a great band, but the enduring emotional connection that Evanescence have forged with their fans. It’s deeply personal, and that’s where their true power lies.

Evanescence Aftershock 2024 setlist