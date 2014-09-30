Trending

Ten Songs To Piss Off God

By Metal Hammer  

Don't go singing these in church

While roaming the internet mindlessly we stumbled across the fact that today (30th September) is Blasphemy Day – there's a Wikipedia page and everything. So if you're throwing a Blasphemy Party then these are your essentials...

Deicide – Blame It On God

Key lyric: “God is the reason we live in dismay, it is his will that this world’s suffering”

Gallows – Crucifucks

Key lyric: “Nail the bodies to the crucifix, slit the throats of all the priests”

Goatwhore – Carving Out The Eyes Of God

Key lyric: “In blood filled walls I lie confined, carving out the blind eye of god”

Slayer – Disciple

Key lyric: “You know it’s true God hates this place, you know it’s true he hates this race”

Aeon – God Gives Head In Heaven

Key lyric: “God gives head in heaven, he will swallow it all, your filthy Christian seed”

Watain – All That May Bleed

Key lyric: “I too have tasted the piss of God, but I spat it back straight into the cunting wounds”

Marduk – Jesus Christ… Sodomized

Key lyric: “Jesus, filthy scum behold abhor, Jesus, your mother was a stinking whore”

Havohej – Weeping In Heaven

Key lyric: “I vomit on God’s child”

Nunslaughter – Jesus Is Doomed

Key lyric: “Destroy the Holy Ghost, the one we hate the most”

Nine Inch Nails – Heresy

Key lyric: “Your god is dead and no-one cares, if there is a hell I’ll see you there”

