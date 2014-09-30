Ten Songs To Piss Off God

While roaming the internet mindlessly we stumbled across the fact that today (30th September) is Blasphemy Day – there's a Wikipedia page and everything. So if you're throwing a Blasphemy Party then these are your essentials...
Deicide – Blame It On God
Key lyric: “God is the reason we live in dismay, it is his will that this world’s suffering”
Gallows – Crucifucks
Key lyric: “Nail the bodies to the crucifix, slit the throats of all the priests”
Goatwhore – Carving Out The Eyes Of God
Key lyric: “In blood filled walls I lie confined, carving out the blind eye of god”
Slayer – Disciple
Key lyric: “You know it’s true God hates this place, you know it’s true he hates this race”
Aeon – God Gives Head In Heaven
Key lyric: “God gives head in heaven, he will swallow it all, your filthy Christian seed”
Watain – All That May Bleed
Key lyric: “I too have tasted the piss of God, but I spat it back straight into the cunting wounds”
Marduk – Jesus Christ… Sodomized
Key lyric: “Jesus, filthy scum behold abhor, Jesus, your mother was a stinking whore”
Havohej – Weeping In Heaven
Key lyric: “I vomit on God’s child”
Nunslaughter – Jesus Is Doomed
Key lyric: “Destroy the Holy Ghost, the one we hate the most”
Nine Inch Nails – Heresy
Key lyric: “Your god is dead and no-one cares, if there is a hell I’ll see you there”