Take a tour of Asking Alexandria's tour bus

Last week while Asking Alexandria were touring up and down the UK we caught up with Ben Bruce and James Cassells to take a quick tour of their bus and see what goes on when AA are on the road...

From the drinking and sex areas to the ‘football stadium’ (aka where you play FIFA), Asking Alexandria’s bus is probably more luxurious than our flat. Although they’re not allowed to go number two in the onboard toilet – although it’s good for morning puking, apparently.

Check out our gallery of Asking Alexandria’s headline show in Manchester.