GALLERY: Asking Alexandria, live in Manchester

While some people were busy dressing as ghosts, zombies or superbly unfunny Anchorman characters, we donned our denim jackets and headed down to Manchester Academy to watch Asking Alexandria do what they do best.

Supports for the 15-date Obnoxious tour were Secrets, Crown The Empire and The Ghost Inside. While the latter have been making headway in the UK with their beatdown-heavy metalcore, there’s no doubting who the stars of tonight’s show are. The larger-than-life rockstar Danny Worsnop (complete with big-ass beard and feather in his hat) stands front and centre with his mic draped in the union flag – a rather fitting reminder that the band are very much British, despite their figurehead now residing in Los Angeles (which you can read all about in the new issue of Metal Hammer).

Leaning heavily on material from their latest album From Death To Destiny, the Yorkshire hard rock quintet also squeezed in a birthday song to guitarist Ben Bruce and even a cover of Walk by Pantera (we know, right?).

Asking Alexandria Setlist

Don’t Pray for Me Run Free A Lesson Never Learned Breathless Break Down The Walls To The Stage Dedication Someone, Somewhere Moving On A Prophecy Walk (Pantera cover) Not The American Average The Final Episode (Let’s Change The Channel) Killing You The Death Of Me Poison

The tour continues for the rest of this week, climaxing at the Brighton Centre on 9th November.