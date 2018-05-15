Someone has mashed up Slayer with Ace Of Base and now our heads hurt

Slayer's War Ensemble is a killer tune. Ace Of Base's All That She Wants is a certifiable pop banger. Put them together and what do you get? A confused look from everyone nearby.

Seriously, we have no idea what is going on here. Is it good? Is it bad? We think it's bad, but it's also funny, so does that make it good? WHAT IS THIS!

YouTuber Petr Gorst has mashed up Slayer's 1990 thrash leviathan War Ensemble with Ace Of Base's 1992 platinum-selling chart-murderer All That She Wants, and it's probably the first time we've heard Tom Araya's glass-shattering screams mixed so well with a saxophone. It's probably not one to stick on at your next '90s clubnight though, unless the idea of Swedish europop-fuelled circle pits are your idea of fun. Actually, fuck it, definitely play it.