Slipknot's The End, So Far has been voted the album of the year by Metal Hammer's readers

2022: what a stellar year for new music, eh. We've already shared our critics' choice for the 50 best albums of 2022 taken from the brand new issue of Metal Hammer that is all about celebrating the very best of the past twelve months.
That's not all, of course. We also got your input on a stellar collection of tunes for the best metal songs from the past 12 months and released a whole heap of individual genre lists (black metal, metalcore, prog metal, thrash - we covered as much ground as possible!). But there's still one poll that we've left open until now: your vote for the best new album of 2022.
And we can now reveal that the winner was Slipknot's The End, So Far, the Iowan nine-piece's seventh studio outing proving not as divisive as the internet would have you believe. See the full top 50 below, and happy holidays - and here's to another year of incredible releases in 2023!
Metal Hammer readers' vote for best album of 2022
50. Stratovarius - Survive
49. Nova Twins - Supernova
48. Tallah - The Generation Of Danger
47. Battle Beast - Circus Of Doom
46. Fallujah - Empyrean
45. She Must Burn - Umbra Mortis
44. Fit For An Autopsy - Oh What The Future Holds
43. Konvent - Call Down The Sun
42. Scorpions - Rock Believer
41. Watain - The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain
40. Candlemass - Sweet Evil Sun
39. Bloodywood - Rakshak
38. Papa Roach - Ego Trip
37. Rxptrs - Living Without Death's Permission
36. Amorphis - Halo
35. An Abstract Illusion - Woe
34. Architects - The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit
33. Witch Fever - Congregation
32. Kreator - Hate Uber Alles
31. Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings
30. Charlotte Wessels - Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II
29. Meshuggah - Immutable
28. Halestorm - Back From The Dead
27. Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Army
26. Parkway Drive - Darker Still
25. Electric Callboy - Tekkno
24. Disturbed - Divisive
23. Saxon - Carpe Diem
22. Vukovi - Nula
21. The Halo Effect - Days Of The Lost
20. Destruction - Diabolical
19. Sabaton - The War To End All Wars
18. Machine Head - Of Kingdom And Crown
17. Arch Enemy - Deceivers
16. Bridear - Aegis Of Athena
15. Motionless In White - Scoring The End Of The World
14. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
13. Bad Omens - The Death Of Peace Of Mind
12. Lamb Of God - Omens
11. Korn - Requiem
10. Blind Guardian - The God Machine
9. The Hu - Rumble Of Thunder
8. Lorna Shore - Pain Remains
7. Ghost - Impera
6. Five Finger Death Punch - AfterLife
5. Rammstein - Zeit
4. Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!
3. Shinedown - Planet Zero
2. Blind Channel - Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous
1. Slipknot - The End, So Far
Read more about the very best of 2022 in our end of year issue
