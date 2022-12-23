Slipknot's The End, So Far has been voted the album of the year by Metal Hammer's readers

2022: what a stellar year for new music, eh. We've already shared our critics' choice for the 50 best albums of 2022 taken from the brand new issue of Metal Hammer that is all about celebrating the very best of the past twelve months.

That's not all, of course. We also got your input on a stellar collection of tunes for the best metal songs from the past 12 months and released a whole heap of individual genre lists (black metal, metalcore, prog metal, thrash - we covered as much ground as possible!). But there's still one poll that we've left open until now: your vote for the best new album of 2022.

And we can now reveal that the winner was Slipknot's The End, So Far, the Iowan nine-piece's seventh studio outing proving not as divisive as the internet would have you believe. See the full top 50 below, and happy holidays - and here's to another year of incredible releases in 2023!

Metal Hammer readers' vote for best album of 2022

50. Stratovarius - Survive

49. Nova Twins - Supernova

48. Tallah - The Generation Of Danger

47. Battle Beast - Circus Of Doom

46. Fallujah - Empyrean

45. She Must Burn - Umbra Mortis

44. Fit For An Autopsy - Oh What The Future Holds

43. Konvent - Call Down The Sun

42. Scorpions - Rock Believer

41. Watain - The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain

40. Candlemass - Sweet Evil Sun

39. Bloodywood - Rakshak

38. Papa Roach - Ego Trip

37. Rxptrs - Living Without Death's Permission

36. Amorphis - Halo

35. An Abstract Illusion - Woe

34. Architects - The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit

33. Witch Fever - Congregation

32. Kreator - Hate Uber Alles

31. Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings

30. Charlotte Wessels - Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II

29. Meshuggah - Immutable

28. Halestorm - Back From The Dead

27. Amon Amarth - The Great Heathen Army

26. Parkway Drive - Darker Still

25. Electric Callboy - Tekkno

24. Disturbed - Divisive

23. Saxon - Carpe Diem

22. Vukovi - Nula

21. The Halo Effect - Days Of The Lost

20. Destruction - Diabolical

19. Sabaton - The War To End All Wars

18. Machine Head - Of Kingdom And Crown

17. Arch Enemy - Deceivers

16. Bridear - Aegis Of Athena

15. Motionless In White - Scoring The End Of The World

14. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

13. Bad Omens - The Death Of Peace Of Mind

12. Lamb Of God - Omens

11. Korn - Requiem

10. Blind Guardian - The God Machine

9. The Hu - Rumble Of Thunder

8. Lorna Shore - Pain Remains

7. Ghost - Impera

6. Five Finger Death Punch - AfterLife

5. Rammstein - Zeit

4. Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!

3. Shinedown - Planet Zero

2. Blind Channel - Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous

1. Slipknot - The End, So Far

