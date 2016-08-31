Trending

Slipknot – The TeamRock Archive

By Features  

The making of classic albums. Interviews. The stories behind the songs. All the Slipknot we can find in the TeamRock Archives…

Slipknot live at Download
(Image: © Getty Images)

Welcome to TeamRock’s Slipknot Archives. Below you’ll find links to a wealth of stories on one of metal’s greatest bands. Check back to see more articles as we add them.

Six Pack: The Stories Behind Six Classic Slipknot Songs

Slipknot And The Story Of Iowa

GALLERY: Slipknot at Soundwave 2015

Confessions: Sid Wilson, Slipknot

Six Pack: Slipknot's Clown on death, sacrifice and DIY

Slipknot: The Damned United

Slipknot - Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses

Every song on Slipknot's Iowa ranked from worst to best

The 10 best Slipknot songs that are definitely NSFW

Slipknot: "I would drink from the moment I woke up, until I passed out"

Slipknot's Mick Thomson: The 10 Records That Changed My Life

The 10 best Slipknot songs with no bloody swearing