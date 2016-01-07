Slipknot charge into the new year with three Metal Hammer covers!

They’re one of the biggest bands on the planet and have been touring constantly over the past year like an eighteen-legged fire-breathing monster. But will Slipknot survive 2016?

In a special edition issue featuring THREE different covers for you to collect, we talk to Clown, Corey and Jim to find out what’s been going on in camp Slipknot over the past 18 months with the introduction of Jay and V-Man. What does the future hold and why do they all need a break from each other? They thrive on dysfunction and chaos but is the Slipknot house slowly starting to crumble?

We also look to the year ahead in our massive 2016 preview, bringing you exclusive news on some outrageous releases coming our way this year as well as interviews with Killswitch Engage, Gojira, Beartooth, Steel Panther, Satyricon and more about the year ahead, plus a special look inside Phil Anselmo’s secret project. It’s metal as fuck.

We also look at this year’s Big Questions, including whether Metallica really will get that new album out this year - and if anyone really cares at this point - and why New Orleans crushers Cane Hill are the band that will rule your 2016. It’s massive. It’s mega. Get involved.

Ahead of Anthrax’s new album For All Kings we catch up with Scott Ian and Joey Belladonna to find out what’s pissing them off. No punches are pulled from the thrash titans, Scott is not happy with the world today – including people who download his music. You have been warned.

We talk to Dani from Bury Tomorrow in his most honest, revealing interview ever in which he opens up on his battles with anorexia as a teenager and how the discovery of Papa Roach helped set him on the path he’s on today.

Tech-metal pioneers Textures have remained in the shadows despite being some of the most talented players in the game, but now they’re back with a double-album and here to establish their legacy as heroes of the genre. Love a bit of technical wizardry? You’ll love this.

And there’s LOADS more from Amity Affliction, Ihsahn, Maria Brink, Butcher Babies, Abbath and Apocalyptica.

There’s also a MASSIVE Babymetal sticker to stick absolutely anywhere! It’s transparent so can go on your window, your laptop, your table, your face, your mate’s face… Stick it on your TV so it looks like you’re watching the Babymetal channel all the time!

Plus a kickass 15-track CD with Anthrax, Dream Theater, Devil You Know, Black Tusk and more! Pretty sweet, huh?

