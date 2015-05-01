Slayer: The Hanneman Years

From the earliest days right up to modern times, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer have told the story of the thrash titans.

Jeff Hanneman was a vital part of it all. His guitar work helped to define not just Slayer, but thrash in general. Here we take a look back at his incalculable contribution through the comments of those who knew him best: his bandmates. Whether it’s the story of Reign In Blood or a guide to the band’s catalogue, this is Hanneman and Slayer, talking about music, survival and controversy.

Slayer: Here Comes The Reign

Slayer: Celebrating Reign In Blood

Buyer's Guide: Slayer