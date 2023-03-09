Six great new prog tracks you really must listen to!

We're back with another new Tracks Of The Week.

First up, big congratulations to Hungarian progressive rock quartet At Night I Fly just pipped US prog rockers Jupiter Hollow in a very close run contest last week, both acts securing way more votes than anyone else featured.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Prog's Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

So get watching. And get voting at the bottom of the page.

Random Earth Project - Windows

Random Earth Project are a new symphonic prog quartet from the UK who have just released their debut album Airwaves, form which comes this video for the suitably epic Windows. The track also features a guest appearance on lead vocals from guitarist Amanda Lehmann, also know for her collaborations with Steve Hackett, and who also features on the track Gospel.

ÚATH - Cold Blows The Wind

ÚATH are an intriguing collaboration between Irish Ambient/Drone composer Ruairi O’Baoighill and Scottish Haunted Folk specialist Grey Malkin (The Hare & The Moon, Embertides, Widows Weeds). The duo will release their self-titled debut album through Cursed Monk Records on March 31, form which comes Cold Blows The Wind, and on which they have crafted a sound that should appeal to fans of Wardruna, Heilung and their ilk...

Pennies By The Pound - Whispers Beneath The Willow Tree

Finnish prog quartet Pennies By The Pound return this Spring with a brand new concept album, Nothingside, which will be released through the Lilith label. The engaging Whispers Beneath The Willow Tree is the first new music to be released from the upcoming album. "Whispers Beneath The Willow Tree is the middle ground on the Nothingside album - a kind of a breather in between a few extremes, so to speak," says frontman Johannes Susitaival. "If I remember correctly, this was the first complete song I wrote for this album, and it came out really quickly. To me, it feels kind of effortless, compared to a lot of the other songs on the record."

Martin Miller - Something New

The engagingly melodic Something New is the video for the fist single from German prog rocker and guitar whiz Martin Miller's upcoming new album Maze Of My Mind, which will be released on March 31. "Maze Of My Mind is truly the start of a new chapter in my career. It was the first set of original music I composed after a five year music writing break. It is also my first album ever featuring myself, who is predominantly known as a guitar player, on vocals."

Medevil - Pray For Me

Medevil are a prog metal quintet hailing from Chilliwack in British Columbia, Canada and Pray For Me is taken from the band's upcoming second album Mirror In The Darkness, a bittersweet release given the subsequent passing of drummer Chris Malcolmson. “It’s a slower-paced, moodier song with a dense atmosphere and spacious chord progressions that give Liam room to shine on the vocals," the band state. "The lyrics portray a person who is building walls around them, keeping others out, and not wanting to deal with the world. Pray For Me is one of the more accessible tracks on the album."

Ogives - Patience pt III

Ogives are a Belgian nine-piece band whose sound is described as "Chamber music, loud riffs, pure choirs, electronic textures" and who cite the likes of King Crimson, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Tool, Autechre, John Zorn, Amenra, Einstürzende Neubauten, Swans, Low and more as inspirations. The band's debut album La mémoire des orages, which translates as 'The Memory Of Storms, has been produced by none other than Steve Albini, and will be released through Sub Rosa in April. Patience pt. III is part of a triptych that appears on the new album, here recorded live in session.