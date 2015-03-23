Sharp Dressed Man

This month, @jamiehibbard is elegantly wasted in these three sartorial stand-outs.

Lifesick Cat Hat T-shirt

We love this very limited-run Cat Hat T-shirt, from South Wales independent clothing brand Lifesick, who create short-run designs that stand out from the crowd. By the time you read this the Cat Hat might well have sold out, but there’ll be other great, strong prints coming along.

£17.99 @lifesickco lifesick.com

Savage Supply Co. bags

These guys are making some great, solid bags that tap straight into the current zeitgeist for being outdoorsy in a rugged, lumberjack way. They ran an extremely successful Kickstarter campaign recently that’s helped to secure their future, so things are looking up. So far the Leo (pictured, right) is our favourite, but there’s so much potential on things to come that we might change our mind in the coming months.

$170 (£110) @savage_supplyco

savagesupplyco.com

Visvim 7 Hole Moc Toe boot

This is the high-end Japanese brand’s take on the classic work boot, which you’re probably familiar with from the likes of US blue-collar brand Red Wing. Visvim have taken that shape and deftly crafted possibly the ultimate work boot. If you want to be the shoe king among your friends, then this is for you.

£585 @endclothing endclothing.co.uk