Shaman Elephant Stream New Album With Prog

Norwegian proggers Shaman Elephant have streamed the hole of brand new album Crystals with Prog.

A product of the thriving prog and rock scene in Bergen, Norway, which has already produced the likes of Seven Impale, D’Accord and Ossicles, Crystals is Shaman Elephant’s debut album, released this Friday on the Karisma label.

Crystals is described by the band as, “A psychedelic flying carpet ride taking you across a diverse musical landscape. Let the Shaman Spell fly you through waterfalls of melting melodies and fields of mastodontic riffs – open your third eye and prepare for the crystallized illusions.”

Shaman Elephant are Eirik Sejersted Vognstolen (guitar/vocals), Jonas Saerston (keyboards), Ole-Andreas Jensen (bass) and Jard Hole (drums). You can read more about the band in a forthcoming issue of Prog…