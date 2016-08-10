Servers release To Hell With You video

Homegrown grit-filled metallers Servers are premiering their new video for To Hell With You exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s upcoming second album Everything Is OK, the video casts a less than desirable light on organised religion.

“The song encompasses the view that here is no God or devil,” bassist Lee Wilde (aka SERVER #02) tells Metal Hammer. “There are people out there who are fanatics and they need to wise up, stop being naive, drop their guard and don’t let these organisations exploit their weaknesses. With the video itself we tried to capture the chaos that religion can bring to this world and highlight the things they put people through for the sake of it all.”

Everything Is OK is released August 19, via Undergroove Records.