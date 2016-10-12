Serbian kids choir covers Manowar Heart Of Steel

Serbian conductor Jovana Obradović is no stranger to the world of heavy metal. One glance at her YouTube channel and you’ll see she has led Belgrade’s Ivo Andrić school choir through covers of Humanity by Scorpions, and Bruce Dickinson’s Tears Of The Dragon – but now things have got really metal.

Taken from Manowar’s 1988 album Kings Of Metal, Heart Of Steel is exactly what you think it is – a fist-in-the-air heavy metal anthem, clad in metallic armour and sodden in mead. Of course, the kids in the below video aren’t going the whole hog and waving battleaxes around the stage, but their sound is as big as you like. The passionate, rousing chorus of “Stand and fight, live by your heart, always one more try, I’m not afraid to die” now sounds somewhat Disneyfied, like it’s the soundtrack to a pre-battle montage, and the crowd behind the camera probably aren’t knocked seven shades out of each other, but other than that it’s still pretty metal.

Which song should the choir cover next?

