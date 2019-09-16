See Dani Filth behind the scenes at The 69 Eyes Two Horns Up video shoot

To celebrate the release of their 30-year-anniversary album West End launched on Friday 13th (of course), Helsinki goth rockers The 69 Eyes launched a very special video for track Two Horns Up, which features guest vocals from the one and only Dani Filth.

Speaking about the track, The 69 Eyes vocalist Jyrki says: "We've been friends with Dani Filth for 25 years and The 69 Eyes did our best-ever and legendary North American tour with them over ten years ago.

"We were partying with him on my 50th birthday at Hollywood's Rainbow Bar & Grill last October and came into conclusion that he should sing some guest vocals on our new album.

"It is mind-blowing to have the world's most recognizable extreme metal vocalist on the opening track on our album. Two Horns Up speaks about today and to everybody!"

Check out the video below:

We were lucky enough to grab some exclusive behind-the-scenes shots of the making of the video, which featuring Dani in full corpse paint and supporting some spectacularly devilish horns!

Image 1 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 2 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 3 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 4 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 5 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 6 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 7 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 8 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 9 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 10 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 11 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 12 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 13 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 14 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 15 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 16 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 17 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 18 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 19 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 20 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 21 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 22 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 23 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 24 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 25 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 26 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 27 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 28 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 29 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 30 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 31 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 32 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 33 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 34 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 35 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 36 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 37 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 38 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 39 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 40 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 41 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 42 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 43 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 44 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography) Image 45 of 45 (Image credit: Anabel Feldman of Deliquesce photography)

The 69 Eyes' new studio album, West End, is out now via Nuclear Blast and is full of heavy up-tempo rock anthems, black memento mori moments and dark humour.

The record features several great guest vocalists such as Dani Filth, Wednesday 13 and Beastö Blancö's Calico Cooper.

Get your copy of the digipak (including the album + Blu-Ray with a special band documentary directed by Ville Lipiäinen) or digital download here.