Scandinavian supergroup Night Flight Orchestra launch epic He-Man-style video

Scandinavian supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra, who originally formed after playing an impromptu set of Whitesnake covers after a radio interview in Palm Springs, have launched an animated space drama as the video for new single Gemini. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Amber Galactic, the follow-up to 2015’s Skyline Whispers, and is a glistening wedge of classic AOR with vocals that soar off towards the skies and keyboards that cascade in somewhat spectacular fashion.

The band feature Björn Strid & David Andersson (from Soilwork), Sharlee D’Angelo (Arch Enemy, Spiritual Beggars, ex-King Diamond), Richard Larsson (Von Benzo) Jonas Källsbäck (Mean Streak) and Sebastian Forslund (Kadwatha).

The Gemini video was put together by Elia Cristofoli, who has previously worked on campaigns for companies like Subaru, Canon and Volvo. “Elia has done a terrific job capturing the vibe of this song with his amazing animations,” says singer Björn Strid. “He had one month to complete it and worked day and night. This video showcases a relationship drama set in space, with an epic twist. The colours and the characters are amazing and also very mysterious. My personal perception of the animation is a slight He-Man-goes-to-Russia feel (Or is it She-Ra??). Absolutely fantastic! Enjoy!”

“When Björn asked me for a fully-cartoon music video in 80’s style, with so many intergalactic babes destroying alien monsters, a joker grin drew on my face”, says Cristofoli. “I love 80’s cartoons like He-Man, Ken Shiro, etc. Then David sent me the script with a storyboard. I read their story. These guys are out of control, I thought. Just as I like! I spent a few days studying the design of the characters and the spaceships, then I started drawing like a psychopath. I figure I was amused. I hope NFO fans like the video. Rock on!”

Gemini is available now, while Amber Galactic is released on May 19 via Nuclear Blast and can be pre-ordered now on CD and vinyl.

Track Listing

Midnight Flyer Star Of Rio Gemini Sad State Of Affairs Jennie Domino Josephine Space Whisperer Something Mysterious Saturn In Velvet Just Another Night BONUS TRACK (limited edition digipak, vinyl) Fly Tonight (Never Rewind) BONUS TRACK (Japan only)

