Saxon are streaming their new album Battering Ram in full

The British heavy metal heroes Saxon are releasing their twenty-first studio album Battering Ram tomorrow (16 October) and Metal Hammer is streaming it in its entirety!

The album is a true throwback to the glory days of ‘80s NWOBHM, where it was less about your haircut and more about how hard you can make heads bang. Speaking about the record, frontman Biff Byford said “It’s a clash between the retro Saxon and the modern Saxon. It’s a massive sound. Andy Sneap’s done a great job for us. Andy loves the ‘80s bands as well, so he’s a great producer to get the best of both things going.”

