Road To Bloodstock 2014: Entombed A.D.

We caught up with Entombed A.D.'s stringsmith Nico Elgstrand to talk all things Bloodstock and why you should check them out at Catton Hall next month.

How excited are you guys to be playing Bloodstock this year?

“About as excited as when an super-hot alien chick with five tits is telling you that she is gonna fuck your brains out! 33% scared, 12% sad for the loss of your brain and 50% hopeful that it will be something to remember – even without a brain!”

Who would you recommend to watch at Bloodstock?

“There’s this brand new band called Entombed A.D. that I have heard a lot about. Very promising, I have high expectations on them. Otherwise if you just want to get proper annihilated then Carcass is always a safe bet!”

How important are pure metal festivals like Bloodstock?

“In this harsh world, very much essential. Kinda like chum in the water when trying to catch a great white shark!”

Who is more metal – Down, Emperor or Megadeth?

“Venom.”

What is your best festival memory?

“I don’t remember, that’s how great it was.”

Bloodstock is famed for festival-goers drinking out of horns, what’s the weirdest thing you’ve drank out of?

“A hash pipe. I can’t recommend it!”

What are your three essential items to take to Bloodstock?

“A red carpet, four pints of bat blood and a goat!”

In one sentence, why should people come and watch you guys at Bloodstock?

”‘Cause if they don’t they will never have lived!”

