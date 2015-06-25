Rhapsody take us to the movies

We sit down with the brains behind Rhapsody Luca Turilli to talk about his passion outside of music – movies.

Luca says he doesn’t usually go on holiday but always takes a break from work when a new film is released so he can become immersed in all its cinematic glory.

As Rhapsody fans may know, he’s heavily influenced creatively by movie soundtracks and cites the film Event Horizon as the catalyst behind his solo album Prophet Of The Last Eclipse.

He goes on to mention a number of his favourite flicks and actors including Total Recall, Braveheart, Bill Murray and Sly Stallone.

Rhapsody's new album Prometheus, Symphonia Ignis Divinus is out now via Nuclear Blast Records.