Red Method and Sikth's Mikee Goodman tackle dementia for a devastating new track

Featuring former members of Meta-Stasis, Ted Maul and The Defiled, UK metal monsters Red Method have proven their pit-starting prowess at the Incineration and UK Tech-Fest festivals this year, with a slot on Bloodstock’s Sophie Lancaster stage to come this Saturday, August 10.

If you’re not familiar with their industrialised brand of sonic mayhem, the band’s new video for the forthcoming album track The Absent is an unforgettable entry point. Featuring Sikth frontman Mikee Goodman it rampages through dark, personal subject matter, dealing with the issue of dementia amidst all manner of percussive clatter, lacerating riffs and full-on vocal battery courtesy of frontman Jeremy Gomez.

“The Absent is a song really close to my heart,” says Jeremy “I lost two family members to dementia and Alzheimer’s a few months back and the whole thing is based on that experience. They’re such awful diseases - The deterioration is so slow, agonising and generally devastating for everyone involved. I’m really proud of what we have done with this. I can’t wait for everyone to see the video and also bring the power and emotion that this song evokes to the stage.

“Mikee and I always spoke about collaborating on a song about mental health,” he says of his guest vocalist, “and this was the perfect moment to do it. He added his own unique brand to the song and I think the results are amazing!”

“We’ve got big surprises for everyone who makes their way down to see us,” says keyboard player Alex Avdis, about Saturday’s Bloodstock performance “It’s such an honour to be invited to play the Sophie stage so early on in our career. Bloodstock is where Jeremy and I first met so this festival means a lot to me. We were in two bands that no longer exist, Jeremy was in Ted Maul and I was in The Defiled. If it wasn’t for this festival we might have never met. “It feels like a weird universal full circle, Red Method might have been born here in a weird way… who knows!?”

Prepare for a shot of sonic adrenaline and dive into The Absent below!

Visit Red Method's Facebook page here!

And check out the band's forthcoming live dates below!

AUGUST 10, 2019 DERBYSHIRE (Bloodstock Festival)

AUGUST 13, 2019 COLCHESTER The Soundhouse

AUGUST 14, 2019 LEICESTER The Cookie

AUGUST 15, 2019 CHELTENHAM The Frog and Fiddle

AUGUST 16, 2019 NORFOLK B2

AUGUST 17, 2019 OXFORD The Bullingdon (Rabid Fest)

OCTOBER 30, 2019 LONDON The Black Heart (w/Blood Red Throne)

NOVEMBER 16, 2019 HITCHIN CLUB 85 (w/with Voices)

NOVEMBER 22, 2019 BOURNEMOUTH The Anvil (co-headline tour with The Five Hundred)

NOVEMBER 23, 2019 CHELTENHAM The Frog and Fiddle (co-headline tour with The Five Hundred)

NOVEMBER 24, 2019 MANCHESTER Satan’s Hollow (co-headline tour with The Five Hundred)

FEBRUARY 08, 2020 READING The After Dark Club (club night w/Kinasis)