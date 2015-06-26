Ramblin' Man Fair Preview: Let's Get Ready To Ramble!

SATURDAY 25 JULY PROG STAGE

PROG STAGE

CAMEL

How important is it that prog has its own stage at a major music festival?

Andy Latimer: “I think it is important, because this kind of music was ignored for a long time. It’s good to see it’s coming full circle.”

What do you like the most about playing at music festivals?

AL: “I look on all of our gigs the same – they’re all equally important. If you’re playing to five people or 20,000, I will still give everything I’ve got. I like the energy of a festival because there’s a huge mixture of musical styles and if the weather is good, a festival can have the feel of a day out at the fair.”

What will be on the setlist?

AL: “Something for everyone. It’s best to not say what we’ll play in advance as it might change during rehearsals or even during the tour because some numbers just don’t work as well live. It saves people being disappointed.”

Do you have anything special planned?

AL: “I think if I answer this, they wouldn’t remain special.”

Who else are you looking forward to seeing?

AL: “Friends that I haven’t seen in a while. Unfortunately, prior commitments mean I can’t be there for the second day as I would have enjoyed seeing all the bands in the line‑up, especially Seasick Steve. You gotta love that guitar!”

What essentials should our readers bring?

AL: “A ham sandwich and a Dansette!”

Who are you looking forward to seeing?

Vincent Cavanagh: “I’ve never seen Blue Öyster Cult and I’m wondering how they cope these days with all the shouts for ‘More cowbell!’ I’m also intrigued by the selection of fine beers that will be on offer.”

**What essentials should our readers bring? **

VC: “Sunglasses, hangover cure of choice, some sort of sun hat for the follicularly challenged. And whatever you do, don’t venture into all that beastly mud and oomska without wellingtons.”

How important is it that prog has its own stage at a major music festival?

Richard Henshall: “It’s important for people to know that progressive music is still thriving in this country. It’s great to see legendary acts sharing the stage with new talents.”

Who are you looking forward to seeing?

RH: “It’s a killer line-up, so we’re all a bit spoilt for choice. I’m also really looking forward to sampling a few of those real ales at the beer tent. If anyone wants a chat, that’s where we’ll most probably be!”

PENDRAGON

How important is it that prog has its own stage at a big music festival?

Nick Barrett: “Very! Obviously, being specifically prog means fewer bottles being hurled at you from the metalheads, which is always nice!”

Who else are you looking forward to seeing?

NB: “Seasick Steve – what’s not to love? And Camel, of course. We all thought we’d never see Andy [Latimer] play live again, so twice in as many years is great.”

**MESSENGER **

Are you excited to be taking part?

Jaime Gomez Arellano: “Absolutely! We’re huge fans of Camel and Ian Anderson. We’re delighted to be sharing the same stage with them.”

Do you have anything special planned?

JGA: “Yes – we’re currently writing a new album so we might play some new tracks.”

Do you have anything special planned?

Adam Hodgson: “A certain special guitar-playing producer friend will join us for our last big singalong song, and we’ve also got a few other treats planned.”

Who are you looking forward to seeing?

AH: “I can’t wait to see Dream Theater and I hope I get a chance to meet John Petrucci so we can compare Music Man guitars. It’s also a dream come true for me to be on the same bill as the Scorpions.”

How important is it that prog has its own stage at a major music festival?

Huw Lloyd-Jones: “It’s a reward for the faithful who have kept prog alive all these years, and an opportunity to bring the music to people who haven’t been aware of – or who have forgotten – prog.”

Do you have anything special planned?

HLJ: “We’ll be playing at least one new song from our currently-being-recorded second album, which we’re really looking forward to getting out there.”

MAIN STAGE

DREAM THEATER

Do you have anything special planned?

John Petrucci: “We’re working on our next album at the moment so we’re actually taking a break from the studio to do this festival. Since it’s our 30th anniversary, we’ll be trying to do something from every album to commemorate.”

What essentials should our readers bring?

**JP: **“Everybody has to have a copy of Fragile ready to listen to!”

SUNDAY 26 JULY

PROG STAGE

MARILLION

How important is it that prog has its own stage at a major music festival?

Steve Rothery: “It’s incredibly important because as a genre it’s just not given the mainstream exposure it deserves. I hope this becomes an annual event – it deserves to be a success and get some coverage in the mainstream media.”

What do you like the most about playing at music festivals?

Steve Hogarth: “The obvious big advantage is that you usually end up playing to a larger audience so it’s an opportunity to show people what you really represent. There are so many people who think of us as a Scottish heavy metal band and they really need putting straight with that!”

What will be on the setlist? Can we expect a greatest hits show?

SH: “At an enclosed show, you can go for high art; something moody or complex. But at a festival, that’s risky, so you have to concentrate on energy. We might throw Kayleigh and Lavender in, but we’ll mostly just play a broad sweep of what we’ve written. Nothing too slow, too dark or too long.”

Which other artists are you looking forward to seeing at the Fair?

SR: “Anathama – they’re a great band. Ian Anderson, of course, and Pendragon – I haven’t seen them for a while. Dream Theater, Camel… and The Pineapple Thief are a great band as well.”

What essentials would you recommend our readers bring to the festival?

SH: “I’d like a nice orange cloud of patchouli oil drifting up while I’m singing, and a bottle of tequila, just in case I run out!”

IAN ANDERSON

**How important is it that prog music has its own stage at a big music festival? **

Ian Anderson: “It’s good, rather than important. It would be out of place at many festivals. But it’s a great opportunity for newer bands, as well as established ones. And for younger audiences to catch up on what they have been missing!”

**What essentials should our readers bring? **

IA: “Cash, two credit cards, binoculars, insect repellent, a light waterproof, Marks & Spencer sandwiches and a unisex portable urinal. I never leave home without mine. A spare flute is optional…”

ALCEST

Do you have anything special planned?

Stéphane Paut: “A lot of people will hear us for the first time so we will try to play songs from all our albums. It will be a good way to show the different aspects of our music.”

Who are you looking forward to seeing?

SP: “I hope I’ll get the chance to see Sólstafir and Anathema.”

RIVERSIDE

Are you excited to be taking part?

Mariusz Duda: “Of course! This is our first big UK festival.”

Do you have anything special planned for your Ramblin’ Man set?

MD: “We will play stuff from our upcoming new album Love, Fear And The Time Machine, which will be out in September.”

What essentials should our readers bring?

MD: “A good mood and an open mind!”

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF

Do you have anything special planned?

Bruce Soord: “Do scissor kicks count? I’ve been under strict instructions from the band never to attempt one again, but I might sneak one in. This will be our last UK show before we retire to write a new album so we’re going out with a bang.”

Who are you looking forward to seeing?

BS: “Knifeworld – progressive music in the truest sense. I want to catch Messenger on the big stage too.”

KNIFEWORLD

How important is it that prog has its own stage at a major music festival?

Kavus Torabi: “On the importance scale, somewhere between the fall of the Berlin Wall and Live Aid.”

Do you have anything special planned?

KT: “We’ll be playing few new songs, if you can call them treats.”

What essentials should our readers bring?

**KT: **“Baby wipes, glitter and 50 microdots of Owsley’s finest.”

ANNA PHOEBE

Are you excited to be taking part?

Anna Phoebe: “Of course! I love playing festivals. I love the challenge of winning over an audience who have never heard our music before or seen us play live.”

Do you have anything special planned?

AP: “Hopefully we can conjure up some sun and give everyone a magical start to their festival day!”

MAIN STAGE

SÓLSTAFIR

Are you excited to be taking part?

Addi Tryggvason: “Yes, it’ll be our first open‑air festival in the UK. I’ve always dreamt about performing at a festival like this.”

Do you have anything special planned?

**AT: **“Gringo, our guitar player, has been talking about wearing his special tight leather pants.”

What essentials should our readers bring?

**AT: **“Cheap sunglasses and a roll of gaffa tape to tape over the real glasses, a wool poncho, good boots and an umbrella.”

Ramblin’ Man Fair – The Essential Info

All the facts of the Fair…

SATURDAY JULY 25

*Prog Stage: *Camel, Anathema, Haken, Pendragon, Messenger, Touchstone, Unto Us.

Main Stage: Dream Theater + more.

SUNDAY JULY 26

Prog Stage: Marillion, Ian Anderson, Alcest, Riverside, The Pineapple Thief, Knifeworld, Anna Phoebe.

Main Stage: Sólstafir + more.

TICKETS: £110 for the weekend, £60 for one day (plus booking fees) and children under 12 go free. Upgrades are available if you want to camp, get VIP access or enjoy the event from grandstand seating. All tickets include membership to TeamRock+.

LOCATION AND TRAVEL: Vehicle access to Mote Park is limited to Blue Badge holders only. For everyone else, there are Park & Rides and Park & Walks available – you can book in advance at http://bit.ly/ramblin-park. A direct coach service will be available from Victoria Coach Station, and London is around an hour away by train. Head for Maidstone West, Maidstone East or Maidstone Barracks train stations – Mote Park is within a 15-20-minute walk from each.

DISABLED ACCESS: There’s a viewing platform, accessible toilets and disabled parking on site. Email info@ramblinmanfair.com in advance.

ACCOMMODATION: Although Ramblin’ Man isn’t a traditional camping festival, hotel, glamping and off-site camping packages are available. Local accommodation is available in Maidstone.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS: In addition to fine food and great merchandise, this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair will also include a real ale festival, with at least 20 fine English ales to sample over the weekend. The ale festival will be positioned at the end of the main stage and will include Iron Maiden’s Trooper beer. If you want an extra touch of comfort, you can sign up for access to The Founders Club. Here you’ll be able to enjoy the best views from comfy sofas and a dedicated bar.

**MORE INFO: **See http://www.ramblinmanfair.com.