Prog's Tracks Of The Week: new music from King Gizzard, IO Earth and more

Congratulations to UK post-rockers L.O.E., who fought off some very tough competition from Swedish proggers Soen. Canadian prog metallers Spell came in at a very respectable third place.

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD - DRAGON

Prolific Aussie psych wizards, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are back with another single from their upcoming double album, PetroDragonic Apocalypse. Dragon showcases a heavier and even more complex sound as the group bounce through multiple time signature changes that pay tribute to progressive thrash. The accompanying video clip is another nod to the past with its flickering strobes and old-school-inspired footage.

Says drummer Michael Cavanagh, "Ahh my sweet baby Dragon is here fresh out of hell’s womb, summoned by the humans at the end of their pitiful road. It’s hard, fast and here to disrupt the natural order and annihilate everything in its path, so turn it up, Sammy!" Indeed!

MONUMENTS - NEFARIOUS

British proggers Monuments are back with their new single, Nefarious. The band say the lyrics are all about taking a stand against the powerful to make life better for the next generation, while musically it harnesses the sleek and vibrant progressive metal heard on their most recent album, In Stasis. Fans of TesseracT and Haken will find much to enjoy here.

The fast-cut video combines intense performance footage woven around an animation based on the third issue of GodSlap – the manga-style comic series created by YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" White. Prog metal, comics and uplifting melodies – what's not to like?!

THE BOOK OF REVELATIONS - SURVIVAL OF THE WITTEST

Moving away from the world of prog metal The Book Of Revelations take things back to the classic prog sounds of the 70s with the playful Survival Of The Wittest. Taken from their debut album, The Plumes of Enceladus, this compact tune – part of the five-part suite Malice À Forethought – takes its lyrical inspiration from Greek mythology.

The five-piece are fronted by multi-instrumentalist and composer Gerard Freeman (that's him in the video), and between them they create a quirky fusion of prog, folk and symphonic music that's been audibly inspired by Peter Gabriel-era Genesis, Yes and King Crimson.

OIRO PENA - KAIJU KAIJU

From Greek mythology to traditional Finnish folk, Oiro Pena are a Finnish astral jazz collective led by electronic composer Antti Vauhkonen and Kaiju Kaiju is the first single taken from their upcoming album, Puna – due out in August. On it, Merikukka Kiviharju's (Jazzgangsters) warm vocals caress a sophisticated tune that's soaked in the summery tones of Johannes Sarjasto’s sax.

Says drummer Vauhkonen of his surprising switch between musical styles, "It came from krautrock first, I started listening to Can, and searched through all the psychedelic German rock bands. There was a lot of jazzier elements there, horns and saxophones, I think it came from there, and then I found Miles Davis and John Coltrane [and] started listening to the early Sun Ra material."



IO EARTH - OUTSIDE

Midlands proggers IO Earth are back with a new single that marks the return of former vocalist Linda Odinsen. The elegant Outside combines stunning dual vocals, soaring guitars and cinematic soundscapes for a thoroughly modern progressive sound. It's accompanied by a stop-motion music video created by longtime visual collaborator Wendy Hagenbeek.

Outside is the first track to be unveiled from the band's forthcoming album, Sanctuary, which is due later this month. Expect a showcase of different progressive styles and slick songwriting from Dave Cureton, Adam Gough and the crew.

ZIO - SPACE HEATER

Space Heater is the third single released from Zio's Truewaves album, just ahead of their latest live shows. Featuring Eric Gillette (Neal Morse Band) on vocals, accompanied by Honey and Hayley Griffiths, the high-energy song explores the theme of brain stimulation. "When studying, reading, practicing an instrument or even meditating sometimes it feels like there is a whole world in our heads," say the collective led by drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi.

For the futuristic video – produced by Crystal Spotlights (Steven Wilson/Haken) – the band were filmed in motion capture while performing the song and animated on a spaceship stage. It's a VR dream!