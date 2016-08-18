Prog manager Andy Farrow lists his favourite live shows and recordings

FARROW’S FAVES

FIVE FAVOURITE RECORDINGS

1. Draconian Times Paradise Lost, MFN/Relativity, 1995.

“That was the massive breakthrough album for them in Europe.”

2. Blackwater Park Opeth, MFN/Koch, 2001.

“A groundbreaking record for me.”

3. Casualties Of Cool Casualties Of Cool, HevyDevy, 2014.

“Devin came to me and said he wanted to do something different than metal. It was an Americana/blues kind of record and I really love to sit back and listen to that record.”

4. Weather Systems Anathema, Kscope, 2012.

“Although I got involved after this record, I really like it as an album.”

5. The Fall Of Hearts Katatonia, Peaceville, 2016.

“Katatonia keep improving – tremendous songwriting, and great lyrics. The melancholy really uplifts me.”

FARROW’S FAB FIVE

TOP LIVE PERFORMANCES

1. Opeth: Royal Albert Hall, London, April 5, 2010.

“We were filming it. Mikael was blown away with it. That was a really important one for them.”

2. Devin Townsend Project: The Retinal Circus, Roundhouse, London, October 27, 2012.

“I came up with this idea of Devin as a fairground ringleader. We got the imagery together; it sold out straight away.”

3. Anathema: Starmus Festival, Tenerife, June 30, 2016.

“They played a cover of Pink Floyd’s Keep Talking and were joined on stage by Stephen Hawking – a great spectacle to witness.

4. 65daysofstatic: Koko, London, March 27, 2014.

“The tenth anniversary show for Fall Of Math.”

5. Katatonia: Koko, London, May 6, 2011.

“The band’s 20th anniversary show at Koko.”